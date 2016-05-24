"DevOps For Data" track at Data Day Texas

Following conversations with Boyd Hemphill and various members of the Austin DevOps community, we have decided to launch a DevOps track for Data Day Texas 2017. More details will follow. However, we are happy to announce the first speaker: Laine Campbell - author of the upcoming O'Reilly book: upcoming O'Reilly book: Database Reliability Engineering:

Laine Campbell (Laine Campbell) @lainevcampbell

Laine Campbell specializes in database architecture and operations, particularly MySQL and Cassandra. Most recently, Laine was the CTO at OrderWithMe. Prior, she was a co-founder at Pythian, where she led the open source database practice. Laine founded and led PalominoDB, then Blackbird for 8 years, where her team of DBAs supported many of the most exciting database infrastructures in the industry. Before that, she designed, built and supported the Travelocity databases for 8 years with her remarkable team. Laine has also supported such organizations as Obama for America, Zappos, Chegg, LiveJournal, Disney Mobile, and Adobe.

Who else would you like to see on the DevOps For Data track? What topics/tools/techniques would you like to see covered? Please send us your thoughts at suggestions@datadaytexas.com.