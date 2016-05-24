"DevOps For Data" track at Data Day Texas
Following conversations with Boyd Hemphill and various members of the Austin DevOps community, we have decided to launch a DevOps track for Data Day Texas 2017. More details will follow. However, we are happy to announce the first speaker: Laine Campbell - author of the upcoming O'Reilly book: upcoming O'Reilly book: Database Reliability Engineering:
Laine Campbell (Laine Campbell) @lainevcampbell
Who else would you like to see on the DevOps For Data track? What topics/tools/techniques would you like to see covered? Please send us your thoughts at suggestions@datadaytexas.com.